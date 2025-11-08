Austin Peay Governors set to take on the Air Force Falcons Saturday

Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at Air Force Falcons (0-1) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons…

Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at Air Force Falcons (0-1)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force faces Austin Peay.

Air Force finished 4-28 overall a season ago while going 3-13 at home. The Falcons averaged 61.9 points per game last season, 11.3 from the free-throw line and 24.3 from deep.

Austin Peay finished 4-13 on the road and 14-19 overall a season ago. The Governors averaged 71.6 points per game last season, 12.4 from the free-throw line and 25.5 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.