Austin Green’s 14 points help UMass-Lowell defeat Stonehill 75-64

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Austin Green’s 14 points helped UMass-Lowell defeat Stonehill 75-64 on Wednesday.

Green had six rebounds for the River Hawks (2-6). Xavier Spencer scored 13 points and Darrel Yepdo had 12. The River Hawks stopped a six-game skid with the victory.

The Skyhawks (2-6) were led by Davante Hackett, who finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Hermann Koffi added 15 points for Stonehill. Rex Sunderland finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

