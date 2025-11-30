Audi Crooks scores career-high 47 points to lift No. 10 Iowa State to 106-95 win over Indiana

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Audi Crooks scored a career-high 47 points and No. 10 Iowa State pulled away in…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Audi Crooks scored a career-high 47 points and No. 10 Iowa State pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Indiana 106-95 for the Blue Heron Division Championship on Sunday.

She made 19 of her 25 field goal attempts as she combined a feathery touch with spin moves and a step-back jumpers. The 6-foot-3 center outdueled Indiana’s Shay Ciezki, who had 38 points. The Cyclones outscored Indiana 31-27 in the fourth quarter.

Jada Williams backed Crooks’ effort with 23 points while Addy Brown added 17 along with 10 rebounds.

Iowa State (9-0) shot a blistering 64% from the field (39-of-61) while outscoring the Hoosiers 62-34 in the paint.

Ciezki made 13-of-14 free throws and 12-of-21 shots before fouling out with 3:39 left. She had 13 points in a frenetic first quarter. Iowa State led 16-10 but that quickly evaporated and the teams tied at 24.

The second quarter was much of the same. Indiana briefly led and the Cylones went up 39-34 but that quickly disappeared. A 3-pointer by Mackenzie Hare gave Iowa State a 46-43 halftime lead.

Indiana stayed with Iowa State but the Cyclones went on a 9-0 run after trailing 55-53 in the third.

They kept the pressure on in the fourth and led by as much as 99-80.

Lenee Beaumont added 19 points for the Hoosiers.

Up next

Indiana: hosts Western Michigan on Wednesday.

Iowa State: hosts Northern Iowa on Dec. 7.

___

