Audi Crooks scores 27 points and No. 12 Iowa State women blast Mercyhurst 112-62

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks had 27 points, four teammates reached double figures in scoring, and No. 12 Iowa…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks had 27 points, four teammates reached double figures in scoring, and No. 12 Iowa State routed Mercyhurst 112-62 on Sunday.

Crooks, who is averaging 25.7 points per game, hit on 8 of 9 shots and made 11 of 14 free throws. Arianna Jackson scored 12 points and Reese Beaty, Addy Brown and Sydney Harris scored 11 each for the Cyclones (7-0).

Iowa State led just 26-24 entering the second quarter, but outscored the Lakers 63-19 in the middle quarters. It was 89-43 entering the fourth.

Iowa State shot 54% and Mercyhurst hit for 40%. Both teams made 12 3-pointers.

Jenna Van Schaik scored 17 points, Sofia Wilson 13 and Lena Walz 10 for the Lakers (0-5).

The Cyclones are off to their best start to a season since 2021-22 when that team also opened 7-0.

Up next

Iowa State: Friday vs. Marquette at Coconut Hoops in Fort Myers, Fla.

Mercyhurst: at Canisius on Sunday

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.