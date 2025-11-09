Audi Crooks scores 21 for No. 14 Iowa State women in 99-34 win over Sacred Heart

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks had 21 points, Alisa Williams scored 12 of her 14 in the second half,…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks had 21 points, Alisa Williams scored 12 of her 14 in the second half, and No. 14 Iowa State rolled to a 99-34 victory over Sacred Heart on Sunday afternoon.

Reese Beaty had 13 points, Addy Brown scored 12 and Lilly Tauleilei 10 as five Cyclones reached double figures.

Iowa State (2-0) went on a 19-3 run in the second quarter to go up 54-17 at the half. Crooks scored the first eight points of the third quarter for The Cyclones, going 3 for 5 from the field and 2 for 2 from the line before being subbing out. Williams shot 5 for 7 from field-goal range and added seven rebounds in the second half.

Sacred Heart (0-2) was led by Amelia Wood with six points and four rebounds. The Cyclones won the only other matchup, beating the Pioneers in 2016.

