Audi Crooks and Addy Brown lead No. 10 Iowa State over Marquette 84-73

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Audi Crooks and Addy Brown both scored 18 points and No. 10 Iowa State beat…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Audi Crooks and Addy Brown both scored 18 points and No. 10 Iowa State beat Marquette 84-73 in the GEICO Coconut Hoops on Friday at Alico Arena.

Jada Williams added 15 points and Sydney Harris had 13 for the Cyclones.

Iowa State (8-0) outrebounded Marquette (4-2) by a 44-26 margin. The team had 17 offensive rebounds.

Iowa State jumped out to an 18-6 lead as Crooks asserted herself early with some inside baskets, but Skylar Forbes helped get Marquette close by leading a 12-5 run to draw within 23-18 after the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles stayed close until midway through the second quarter when a mini spurt by the Cyclones put them up 47-35 at halftime.

Crooks went to the bench early in the third quarter with her third foul but her teammates picked it up. Brown posted down low and scored from the inside while Williams also contributed.

While Crooks watched from the bench, Iowa State outscored Marquette 23-17 and led 70-52 after three quarters.

Jaidynn Mason scored 17 and Forbes added 13 points for Marquette, which made 9-of-23 3-pointers.

Up next

Iowa State will play Indiana on Sunday in the GEICO Coconut Hoops.

Marquette will play Gonzaga on Sunday in the GEICO Coconut Hoops.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.