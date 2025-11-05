Audi Crooks’ 29 points, 14 rebounds help No. 14 Iowa State women beat Southern 85-58

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks scored 29 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for her 19th career double-double, Jada Williams…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks scored 29 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for her 19th career double-double, Jada Williams had 17 points and five assists, and No. 14 Iowa State beat Southern 85-58 on Wednesday night.

Crooks was 12 of 16 from the field to reach at least 10 points for the 69th straight game, the longest active streak in Division I. It’s the longest run by a player in the Big 12 Conference since Brittney Griner had an 116-game stretch ending in 2013 for Baylor.

Crooks had 16 points and eight rebounds in the first half as Iowa State took a 41-21 lead into the intermission. She was 6 of 7 from the field in the first half, while Southern went 5 of 28 (17.9%) with seven turnovers.

Addy Brown had 13 rebounds, eight assists and six points for Iowa State (2-0). Crooks was coming off a 20-point performance, on 7-of-11 shooting, in a season-opening win over St. Thomas-Minnesota.

Zaria Hurston led Southern (0-2) with 14 points. Anaja Hall and Jocelyn Tate each added 11 points.

Southern, which lost 86-51 in its opener against No. 21 Iowa, plays No. 12 Ole Miss on Nov. 12.

