Auburn Tigers take on the Alabama State Lady Hornets for cross-conference contest

Alabama State Lady Hornets (0-1) at Auburn Tigers (1-0) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn takes on…

Alabama State Lady Hornets (0-1) at Auburn Tigers (1-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn takes on Alabama State in out-of-conference play.

Auburn went 12-18 overall a season ago while going 8-6 at home. The Tigers averaged 9.0 steals, 3.1 blocks and 16.0 turnovers per game last season.

Alabama State finished 4-14 in SWAC action and 1-15 on the road a season ago. The Lady Hornets averaged 7.3 steals, 2.7 blocks and 19.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.