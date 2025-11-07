Live Radio
Auburn Tigers take on the Alabama State Lady Hornets for cross-conference contest

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 4:42 AM

Alabama State Lady Hornets (0-1) at Auburn Tigers (1-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn takes on Alabama State in out-of-conference play.

Auburn went 12-18 overall a season ago while going 8-6 at home. The Tigers averaged 9.0 steals, 3.1 blocks and 16.0 turnovers per game last season.

Alabama State finished 4-14 in SWAC action and 1-15 on the road a season ago. The Lady Hornets averaged 7.3 steals, 2.7 blocks and 19.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

