Auburn Tigers face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on 5-game win streak

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) at Auburn Tigers (5-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn aims to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Tigers take on Rutgers.

The Tigers are 4-0 in home games. Auburn is seventh in the SEC with 14.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Arek Angui averaging 3.0.

The Scarlet Knights play their first true road game after going 4-1 to begin the season. Rutgers is 4-1 against opponents over .500.

Auburn makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.0 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (34.2%). Rutgers averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Auburn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Petticord averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc. Kaitlyn Duhon is shooting 52.5% and averaging 12.8 points.

Nene Ndiaye is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Kaylah Ivey is averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.