Auburn Tigers face the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes on 3-game win streak

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (0-2) at Auburn Tigers (3-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Tigers take on Mississippi Valley State.

Auburn finished 12-18 overall last season while going 8-6 at home. The Tigers averaged 67.7 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 31.7% from deep last season.

Mississippi Valley State finished 8-23 overall a season ago while going 1-17 on the road. The Devilettes averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second-chance points and 0.5 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

