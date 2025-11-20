Atlason scores 16 off the bench, Miami (OH) beats Mercyhurst 76-71

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Almar Atlason led Miami (OH) past Mercyhurst on Thursday with 16 points off of the bench…

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Almar Atlason led Miami (OH) past Mercyhurst on Thursday with 16 points off of the bench in a 76-71 victory.

Atlason shot 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the RedHawks (4-0). Evan Ipsaro scored 14 points while shooting 2 for 7 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line. Brant Byers shot 3 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Lakers (3-3) were led in scoring by Jake Lemelman, who finished with 15 points and three steals. Mercyhurst also got 15 points from Bernie Blunt. Mykolas Ivanauskas also put up 14 points.

Miami (OH) went into halftime leading Mercyhurst 37-29. Miami (OH) took the lead for good with 1:21 remaining in the second half on a free throw from Luke Skaljac to make it a 72-71 game.

Up next

Both teams next play Sunday. Miami (OH) hosts UAPB and Mercyhurst takes on Marshall on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

