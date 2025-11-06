Atamah leads Northwestern State against Wichita State after 20-point game

Northwestern State Demons (0-1) at Wichita State Shockers (1-0) Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits…

Northwestern State Demons (0-1) at Wichita State Shockers (1-0)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits Wichita State after Vernell Atamah scored 20 points in Northwestern State’s 103-46 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Wichita State went 10-22 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Shockers averaged 12.2 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

Northwestern State finished 13-9 in Southland action and 6-10 on the road a season ago. The Demons averaged 62.8 points per game last season, 26.3 in the paint, 16.0 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

