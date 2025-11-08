Atamah leads Northwestern State against Kansas after 25-point showing

Northwestern State Lady Demons (1-1) at Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits…

Northwestern State Lady Demons (1-1) at Kansas Jayhawks (1-0)

Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits Kansas after Vernell Atamah scored 25 points in Northwestern State’s 55-42 win over the Wichita State Shockers.

Kansas went 16-14 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Jayhawks gave up 66.8 points per game while committing 17.4 fouls last season.

Northwestern State went 16-16 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Lady Demons averaged 16.0 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 0.2 bench points last season.

