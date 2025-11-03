Atak scores 18 in debut, Oklahoma rolls past St. Francis (Pa.) 102-66

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kuol Atak led with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting off the bench, three Sooners scored 16…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kuol Atak led with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting off the bench, three Sooners scored 16 points, and Oklahoma opened its campaign with a 102-66 rout over St. Francis (Pa.) on Monday night.

Xzayvier Brown, Nijel Pack, and Mohamed Wague each scored their 16 points on 50 percent or better shooting marks. Tae Davis was just behind with 14 points. Wague added 10 rebounds, and Jeff Nwankwo hauled in nine.

Oklahoma was an efficient 55.7 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from beyond the arc, and held St. Francis to 40.9 percent and 29.4 percent marks, respectively.

The Sooners lost all five starters from last year’s squad that made the NCAA Tournament, and brought back just two players who got on the stat sheet in Wague and Dayton Forsythe (6 points).

Oklahoma led by just one point at the halftime break, 45-44, but erupted in the second half for 57 points to pass the century mark. A 20-0 run that began with 14:05 remaining extended the Sooner lead from 5 to 25 in just over four minutes of game time.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.