Asman’s 18 lead Lipscomb over Bryan 98-53

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grant Asman’s 18 points helped Lipscomb defeat Bryan 98-53 on Saturday. Asman added six rebounds for…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grant Asman’s 18 points helped Lipscomb defeat Bryan 98-53 on Saturday.

Asman added six rebounds for the Bisons (1-3). Ross Candelino shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to add 13 points. Charlie Williams had 12 points and went 6 of 12 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range).

Kole Torres led the Lions in scoring, finishing with 10 points. Derek Curtis also scored 10 points for Bryan. Jerry Taylor Jr. had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.