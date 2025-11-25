Asman leads Lipscomb against Marshall after 22-point performance

Lipscomb Bisons (2-4) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-1) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits Marshall…

Lipscomb Bisons (2-4) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-1)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits Marshall after Grant Asman scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 83-62 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Thundering Herd are 3-0 in home games. Marshall is second in the Sun Belt scoring 84.0 points while shooting 48.7% from the field.

The Bisons are 0-4 on the road. Lipscomb is third in the ASUN with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ross Candelino averaging 2.3.

Marshall averages 84.0 points, 8.0 more per game than the 76.0 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Marshall gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt Fricks is scoring 14.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Thundering Herd. Jalen Speer is averaging 13.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.3%.

Asman is averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bisons. Candelino is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

