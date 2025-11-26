Asman leads Lipscomb against Marshall after 22-point performance

Lipscomb Bisons (2-4) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-1) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd…

Lipscomb Bisons (2-4) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-1)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -6.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits Marshall after Grant Asman scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 83-62 win against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Thundering Herd are 3-0 in home games. Marshall averages 84.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Bisons are 0-4 in road games. Lipscomb ranks second in the ASUN with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Asman averaging 5.5.

Marshall averages 12.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 8.8 per game Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Marshall has allowed to its opponents (43.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt Fricks is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Caleb Hollenbeck is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers.

Asman averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. Ross Candelino is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.