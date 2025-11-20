Ashby has 18 in Queens’ 101-94 victory against UNC Greensboro

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Ashby had 18 points in Queens’ 101-94 win over UNC Greensboro on Thursday. Ashby shot…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Ashby had 18 points in Queens’ 101-94 win over UNC Greensboro on Thursday.

Ashby shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 5 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Royals (3-3). Yoav Berman scored 17 points while shooting 4 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Avantae Parker finished 6 of 6 from the field for 14 points.

KJ Younger led the way for the Spartans (0-5) with 22 points. UNC Greensboro also got 19 points and eight rebounds from Justin Neely. Donald Whitehead Jr. also recorded 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.