Arnolie leads Brown against New Hampshire after 22-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-4) at Brown Bears (3-2)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown faces New Hampshire after Grace Arnolie scored 22 points in Brown’s 70-39 win over the Maine Black Bears.

The Bears have gone 2-0 at home. Brown is fourth in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.0 points while holding opponents to 35.8% shooting.

The Wildcats have gone 0-4 away from home. New Hampshire is seventh in the America East with 12.8 assists per game led by Maggie Cavanaugh averaging 2.8.

Brown is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 44.0% New Hampshire allows to opponents. New Hampshire averages 6.3 more points per game (65.3) than Brown gives up (59.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Moreland is shooting 55.8% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bears. Charlotte Adams-Lopez is averaging 7.4 points.

Eva DeChent is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Elizabeth Lavoie is averaging 10.5 points and 3.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

