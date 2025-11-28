Army visits Vaz and Eastern Kentucky

Army Black Knights (5-1) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-1) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts…

Army Black Knights (5-1) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-1)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts Army after Joseana Vaz scored 21 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 73-60 win against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Colonels have gone 4-1 at home. Eastern Kentucky ranks seventh in the ASUN with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Vaz averaging 2.1.

The Black Knights have gone 2-1 away from home. Army is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

Eastern Kentucky averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 6.6 more made shots than the 3.8 per game Army gives up. Army averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Eastern Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liz Freihofer averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Vaz is shooting 44.0% and averaging 12.9 points.

Kya Smith is averaging 16.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Black Knights. Taylor Wilson is averaging 11.8 points.

