Army visits St. Thomas after Minessale’s 24-point game

Army Black Knights (1-0) at Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -15.5; over/under is…

Army Black Knights (1-0) at Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1)

Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -15.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts Army after Nolan Minessale scored 24 points in St. Thomas’ 84-58 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

St. Thomas went 24-10 overall a season ago while going 14-0 at home. The Tommies gave up 74.8 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

Army finished 10-9 in Patriot League action and 4-11 on the road last season. The Black Knights averaged 73.2 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.