Army visits Oregon following Tade’s 23-point performance

Army Black Knights (3-0) at Oregon Ducks (3-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army takes on Oregon after Camryn Tade scored 23 points in Army’s 67-52 win over the Siena Saints.

Oregon went 20-12 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Ducks averaged 68.0 points per game last season, 31.9 in the paint, 17.0 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

Army went 12-5 on the road and 25-8 overall a season ago. The Black Knights averaged 62.9 points per game last season, 9.9 on free throws and 22.8 from deep.

