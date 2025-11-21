Army visits Marist following Everson’s 24-point outing

Army Black Knights (1-4) at Marist Red Foxes (2-2) Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

Army Black Knights (1-4) at Marist Red Foxes (2-2)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -15.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits Marist after Jorn Everson scored 24 points in Army’s 86-73 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

Marist finished 20-10 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Red Foxes shot 44.1% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Black Knights are 0-2 on the road. Army allows 81.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.8 points per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

