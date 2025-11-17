Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Army visits Cornell after…

Army visits Cornell after Noard’s 26-point showing

The Associated Press

November 17, 2025, 4:50 AM

Army Black Knights (1-3) at Cornell Big Red (1-2)

Ithaca, New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts Army after Cooper Noard scored 26 points in Cornell’s 97-78 victory against the Lafayette Leopards.

Cornell went 18-11 overall a season ago while going 9-5 at home. The Big Red averaged 85.1 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 33.6 from 3-point range.

Army finished 17-16 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Black Knights shot 43.7% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up