Army visits Cornell after Noard’s 26-point showing

Army Black Knights (1-3) at Cornell Big Red (1-2) Ithaca, New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts…

Army Black Knights (1-3) at Cornell Big Red (1-2)

Ithaca, New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts Army after Cooper Noard scored 26 points in Cornell’s 97-78 victory against the Lafayette Leopards.

Cornell went 18-11 overall a season ago while going 9-5 at home. The Big Red averaged 85.1 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 33.6 from 3-point range.

Army finished 17-16 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Black Knights shot 43.7% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.