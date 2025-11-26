Army takes on Fairleigh Dickinson, looks to stop 6-game slide

Army Black Knights (1-6) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-5) Teaneck, New Jersey; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Army aims…

Army Black Knights (1-6) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-5)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army aims to break its six-game losing streak with a victory against Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Knights are 1-1 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson gives up 82.5 points and has been outscored by 9.7 points per game.

The Black Knights are 0-3 in road games. Army ranks fourth in the Patriot League with 30.6 rebounds per game led by Tate Laczkowski averaging 5.7.

Fairleigh Dickinson scores 72.8 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 81.0 Army allows. Army averages 66.4 points per game, 16.1 fewer points than the 82.5 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Parnell is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Knights. Joey Niesman is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Ryan Curry is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Black Knights. Jacen Holloway is averaging 10.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

