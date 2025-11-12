Army hosts Siena after Smith’s 20-point game

Siena Saints (0-2) at Army Black Knights (2-0) West Point, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Army takes…

Siena Saints (0-2) at Army Black Knights (2-0)

West Point, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army takes on Siena after Kya Smith scored 20 points in Army’s 67-61 win over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

Army went 25-8 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Black Knights averaged 13.5 assists per game on 22.7 made field goals last season.

Siena finished 7-8 on the road and 17-14 overall last season. The Saints averaged 7.6 steals, 3.2 blocks and 16.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

