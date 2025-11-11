Army hosts No. 4 Duke after Boozer’s 25-point game

Duke Blue Devils (2-0) at Army Black Knights (1-1) West Point, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Duke Blue Devils (2-0) at Army Black Knights (1-1)

West Point, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -30.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Duke takes on Army after Cameron Boozer scored 25 points in Duke’s 95-54 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

Army finished 12-4 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Black Knights averaged 73.2 points per game last season, 10.8 on free throws and 25.2 from 3-point range.

Duke went 35-4 overall with a 10-1 record on the road a season ago. The Blue Devils averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second-chance points and 20.5 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

