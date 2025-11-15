Army hosts Harvard following Furman’s 20-point showing

Harvard Crimson (2-1) at Army Black Knights (1-2) West Point, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson…

Harvard Crimson (2-1) at Army Black Knights (1-2)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army faces Harvard after Jackson Furman scored 20 points in Army’s 114-59 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

Army went 12-4 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Black Knights allowed opponents to score 74.9 points per game and shoot 45.8% from the field last season.

Harvard finished 12-15 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Crimson gave up 72.0 points per game while committing 14.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.