Army faces Marist following Everson’s 24-point game

Army Black Knights (1-4) at Marist Red Foxes (2-2)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army takes on Marist after Jorn Everson scored 24 points in Army’s 86-73 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

Marist finished 11-4 at home a season ago while going 20-10 overall. The Red Foxes averaged 10.4 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 2.7 bench points last season.

The Black Knights have gone 0-2 away from home. Army ranks seventh in the Patriot League with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tate Laczkowski averaging 4.2.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

