Army Black Knights take on the East Texas A&M Lions

East Texas A&M Lions (3-3) vs. Army Black Knights (1-5)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army takes on East Texas A&M in Teaneck, New Jersey.

The Black Knights are 1-5 in non-conference play. Army is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Lions have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. East Texas A&M averages 82.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Army averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.7 per game East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M averages 82.7 points per game, 2.2 more than the 80.5 Army allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacen Holloway is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Black Knights. Jackson Furman is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Ronnie Harrison Jr. is averaging 14.3 points for the Lions. Vinny Sigona is averaging 11.0 points.

