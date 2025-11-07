Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Arkansas takes on UAPB…

Arkansas takes on UAPB after Deas’ 25-point game

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 4:43 AM

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts UAPB after Bonnie Deas scored 25 points in Arkansas’ 93-81 victory against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters.

Arkansas finished 10-22 overall last season while going 7-10 at home. The Razorbacks allowed opponents to score 78.3 points per game and shoot 42.5% from the field last season.

UAPB went 1-17 in SWAC action and 0-16 on the road a season ago. The Golden Lions averaged 53.5 points per game last season, 9.7 from the free-throw line and 11.4 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up