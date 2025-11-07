Arkansas takes on UAPB after Deas’ 25-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts UAPB…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts UAPB after Bonnie Deas scored 25 points in Arkansas’ 93-81 victory against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters.

Arkansas finished 10-22 overall last season while going 7-10 at home. The Razorbacks allowed opponents to score 78.3 points per game and shoot 42.5% from the field last season.

UAPB went 1-17 in SWAC action and 0-16 on the road a season ago. The Golden Lions averaged 53.5 points per game last season, 9.7 from the free-throw line and 11.4 from beyond the arc.

