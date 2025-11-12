Arkansas takes on SE Louisiana, seeks 4th straight home win

SE Louisiana Lions (1-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts SE Louisiana…

SE Louisiana Lions (1-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts SE Louisiana trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

Arkansas finished 10-22 overall last season while going 7-10 at home. The Razorbacks averaged 68.2 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 21.9 from deep.

SE Louisiana went 26-6 overall a season ago while going 11-4 on the road. The Lions shot 40.9% from the field and 30.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.