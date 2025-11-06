Arkansas State visits SFA after Jackson’s 21-point showing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-0) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-0) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0)

Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays SFA after Chandler Jackson scored 21 points in Arkansas State’s 89-85 victory over the Ohio Bobcats.

SFA went 14-17 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lumberjacks averaged 66.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.3 last season.

Arkansas State finished 25-11 overall with an 8-6 record on the road last season. The Red Wolves shot 42.6% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

