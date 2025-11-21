Arkansas State visits Pierre and SMU

Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-2) at SMU Mustangs (5-0) Dallas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -16.5; over/under…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-2) at SMU Mustangs (5-0)

Dallas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -16.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces Arkansas State after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 23 points in SMU’s 106-60 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Mustangs have gone 5-0 in home games. SMU is 4-0 against opponents over .500.

The Red Wolves are 2-2 in road games. Arkansas State is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 81.4 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

SMU’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State averages 7.4 more points per game (81.4) than SMU gives up (74.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is shooting 49.1% and averaging 20.0 points for the Mustangs. Pierre is averaging 18.6 points.

Chandler Jackson is averaging 12.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Red Wolves. TJ Caldwell is averaging 10.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.