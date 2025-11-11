Arkansas State visits Missouri State after Palek’s 20-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1) at Missouri State Bears (2-0) Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1) at Missouri State Bears (2-0)

Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State faces Arkansas State after Keith Palek III scored 20 points in Missouri State’s 106-57 win over the Northwestern Oklahoma State Rangers.

Missouri State went 7-8 at home last season while going 9-23 overall. The Bears allowed opponents to score 70.9 points per game and shoot 46.8% from the field last season.

Arkansas State went 25-11 overall a season ago while going 8-6 on the road. The Red Wolves averaged 79.4 points per game last season, 15.2 from the free-throw line and 28.2 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

