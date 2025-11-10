Arkansas State visits Missouri after Slaughter’s 27-point showing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1) at Missouri Tigers (2-0) Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Arkansas…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1) at Missouri Tigers (2-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Arkansas State after Grace Slaughter scored 27 points in Missouri’s 77-69 win against the Tulane Green Wave.

Missouri finished 14-18 overall with a 10-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers shot 43.3% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

Arkansas State finished 21-11 overall a season ago while going 7-9 on the road. The Red Wolves averaged 20.5 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second-chance points and 0.4 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.