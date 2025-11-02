Arkansas State starts season at home against Ball State

Ball State Cardinals at Arkansas State Red Wolves Jonesboro, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts Ball…

Ball State Cardinals at Arkansas State Red Wolves

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts Ball State in the season opener.

Arkansas State went 21-11 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Red Wolves shot 37.8% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range last season.

Ball State finished 10-3 on the road and 27-8 overall last season. The Cardinals averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 2.3 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

