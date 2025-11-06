Arkansas State plays Tarleton State following Rose’s 20-point showing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) at Tarleton State Texans (1-0) Stephenville, Texas; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) at Tarleton State Texans (1-0)

Stephenville, Texas; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits Tarleton State after Crislyn Rose scored 20 points in Arkansas State’s 68-66 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

Tarleton State went 20-14 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Texans averaged 12.6 assists per game on 23.5 made field goals last season.

Arkansas State finished 7-9 on the road and 21-11 overall last season. The Red Wolves averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 11.6 from the free-throw line and 31.2 from deep.

