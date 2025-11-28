Arkansas State hosts North Dakota State after Harmon’s 21-point game

North Dakota State Bison (5-2) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-3) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

North Dakota State Bison (5-2) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-3)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -2; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts North Dakota State after Christian Harmon scored 21 points in Arkansas State’s 74-63 win against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Red Wolves have gone 2-0 in home games. Arkansas State is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

The Bison are 0-2 in road games. North Dakota State leads the Summit League giving up only 64.0 points per game while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Arkansas State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.1% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State averages 80.6 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 82.1 Arkansas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmon is shooting 25.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 10.1 points. TJ Caldwell is shooting 42.2% and averaging 11.1 points.

Markhi Strickland is averaging 15.4 points for the Bison. Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 12.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

