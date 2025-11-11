Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions to host the Sam Houston Bearkats on Wednesday

Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-1) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAPB…

Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-1)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces Sam Houston.

UAPB went 3-25 overall with a 3-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Lions averaged 53.5 points per game last season, 9.7 from the free-throw line and 11.4 from beyond the arc.

Sam Houston went 6-14 in CUSA action and 4-10 on the road last season. The Bearkats averaged 60.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.1 last season.

