Arkansas opens season at home against Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters at Arkansas Razorbacks Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas begins the season at…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters at Arkansas Razorbacks

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas begins the season at home against Louisiana Tech.

Arkansas finished 7-10 at home a season ago while going 10-22 overall. The Razorbacks shot 39.1% from the field and 29.9% from 3-point range last season.

Louisiana Tech went 2-12 on the road and 18-16 overall a season ago. The Lady Techsters averaged 6.7 steals, 3.1 blocks and 18.1 turnovers per game last season.

