Arkansas hosts Central Arkansas following Kemp’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 9, 2025, 4:43 AM

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits Arkansas after Cheyanne Kemp scored 22 points in Central Arkansas’ 115-43 victory over the Lyon College Scots.

Arkansas went 10-22 overall with a 7-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Razorbacks allowed opponents to score 78.3 points per game and shoot 42.5% from the field last season.

Central Arkansas finished 17-4 in ASUN action and 9-6 on the road last season. The Sugar Bears shot 42.8% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

