Arkansas begins season at home against Louisiana Tech

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:42 AM

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters at Arkansas Razorbacks

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts Louisiana Tech for the season opener.

Arkansas went 10-22 overall a season ago while going 7-10 at home. The Razorbacks averaged 68.2 points per game last season, 13.6 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from 3-point range.

Louisiana Tech finished 18-16 overall last season while going 2-12 on the road. The Lady Techsters shot 42.1% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

