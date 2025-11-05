Arizona Wildcats host the UC Riverside Highlanders in out-of-conference matchup

UC Riverside Highlanders at Arizona Wildcats Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and UC Riverside play in…

UC Riverside Highlanders at Arizona Wildcats

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and UC Riverside play in non-conference action.

Arizona went 19-14 overall a season ago while going 12-6 at home. The Wildcats averaged 67.9 points per game last season, 33.7 in the paint, 18.2 off of turnovers and 10.2 on fast breaks.

UC Riverside went 13-9 in Big West action and 7-11 on the road a season ago. The Highlanders averaged 58.3 points per game last season, 23.9 in the paint, 16.8 off of turnovers and 6.2 on fast breaks.

