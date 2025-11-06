Arizona Wildcats host the UC Riverside Highlanders in cross-conference matchup

UC Riverside Highlanders at Arizona Wildcats Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts UC Riverside in non-conference…

UC Riverside Highlanders at Arizona Wildcats

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts UC Riverside in non-conference play.

Arizona went 19-14 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats averaged 67.9 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.

UC Riverside went 17-15 overall with a 7-11 record on the road last season. The Highlanders averaged 58.3 points per game last season, 9.5 on free throws and 16.5 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

