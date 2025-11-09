Arizona State Sun Devils to host Utah Tech Trailblazers Sunday

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-1) at Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0)
Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -14.5; over/under is 153.5
BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State squares off against Utah Tech.
Arizona State went 13-20 overall with a 5-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Sun Devils averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 15.1 on free throws and 26.1 from deep.
Utah Tech finished 7-26 overall a season ago while going 0-16 on the road. The Trailblazers averaged 69.8 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 33.3% from behind the arc last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.