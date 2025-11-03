Arizona State Sun Devils open season at home against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Arizona State Sun Devils Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts Southern…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Arizona State Sun Devils

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts Southern Utah in the season opener.

Arizona State went 13-20 overall with a 5-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Sun Devils gave up 76.8 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

Southern Utah went 3-11 on the road and 12-19 overall last season. The Thunderbirds averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second-chance points and 3.7 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

