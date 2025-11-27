Arizona State Sun Devils face the Little Rock Trojans on 6-game win streak

Little Rock Trojans (1-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (6-0) Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State…

Little Rock Trojans (1-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (6-0)

Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State looks to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Sun Devils take on Little Rock.

The Sun Devils have gone 4-0 in home games. Arizona State is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

Little Rock finished 12-9 in OVC action and 6-9 on the road last season. The Trojans averaged 62.1 points per game last season, 31.4 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 10.9 on fast breaks.

