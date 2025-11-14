Arizona State hosts No. 19 Gonzaga following Ike’s 20-point performance

Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0) at Arizona State Sun Devils (2-0) Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5;…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0) at Arizona State Sun Devils (2-0)

Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Gonzaga faces Arizona State after Graham Ike scored 20 points in Gonzaga’s 90-63 victory over the Creighton Bluejays.

Arizona State finished 13-20 overall last season while going 5-9 at home. The Sun Devils averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.8 last season.

Gonzaga finished 16-4 in WCC play and 8-2 on the road last season. The Bulldogs gave up 69.9 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.