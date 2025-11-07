Arizona State hosts Eastern Washington following Gallatin’s 21-point showing

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) at Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington…

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) at Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits Arizona State after Ella Gallatin scored 21 points in Eastern Washington’s 99-43 win over the Northwest (WA) Eagles.

Arizona State finished 10-22 overall with a 5-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Sun Devils averaged 6.9 steals, 4.3 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

Eastern Washington went 11-20 overall last season while going 2-12 on the road. The Eagles averaged 64.9 points per game last season, 30.0 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 6.3 on fast breaks.

